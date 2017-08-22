CMC Marine has worked with major Italian shipyards from Benetti and ISA Yachts to Rossinavi and Sanlorenzo. How are you now taking a global approach?

Most of Italian ship builders choose CMC Marine for its innovative products, their quality and reliability. A lot of foreign shipyards are already working with our stabilizers, especially in Turkey, a market where CMC Marine is represented by its partner company BTS Marine. The goal of the Company is to extend its presence on international market by increasing the brand and product’s awareness and taking part at the most important nautical boat shows and events.

How does the new CMC Marine range (Short Range, High Speed, Long Range) respond to a gap in the current engineering market?

Today’s offer in the stabilization market is represented by only one type of product that should fit to different typologies of boat. The development of a new range of products by CMC Marine will fill the gap between boat requirements in term of stabilization and market offer, with a new series of products: LR for displacement or semi-displacement boats, HS for planing boats and SR for yachts up to 20 meters.

There are many eco-friendly aspects of CMC Marine stabilizers, how effective are these elements in the overall preservation of energy on board?

Talking about energy absorption, again we can see how the electric motor presents advantages since it consumes the minimum energy needed, unlike the hydraulic system that always works at maximum power. With higher performances indexes, only two transformations of energy (from thermic to electric and from electric to mechanic) are needed, instead of four.

Fins shape are optimized to reduce the drag coefficient, without having to resize the engines or to reduce maximum speed. The presence of the fins, connected to our refined system’s control, make it possible to better keep the course during the navigation, reducing the waste of energy connected to continuous course corrections and ship motions.

CMC Marine’s installations are designed and realized with recyclable materials and green technologies that only the electrical technology could offer. Moreover, the total oil absence avoids the risk of oil spills in marine ecosystem.