Created by the in-house CMN design team, Project One has the volume of a yacht measuring around 70-75 metres; allowing for a very high level of services but still offering the ability to reach remote places and to enter small harbours.

One features a vertical bow with a long foredeck and fluid exterior lines that contribute to her elegant and contemporary profile, not to mention aiding the practical operation of the vessel itself. The foredeck has been drawn up to accommodate a Eurocopter EC135 platform, accompanied by a lazarette located underneath which houses an open tender and an 8m limousine tender.

A total of 14 guests – including the owner – can be accommodated across four guest suites on the main deck, two VIP suites on the upper deck next to the owner’s office, with the owner’s suite situated adjacent to this, towards the aft of the vessel. This area is fully dedicated to the owner and includes a large terrace with its private Jacuzzi.

The dining room and main salon are situated main deck aft and include a bar and a wide entrance to the outside deck. The general arrangement is in line with the new trends of on board living without compromising functionality. The use of the in-out arrangements provides a totally unique layout that allows for a living experience with the outside environment, the sea, the sky and the horizon. The interior layout also offers a massage room, a wine storage area, a hammam and a sauna amidships on the lower deck, with the crew mess, lounge and cabins forward.

This five-deck superyacht offers a large swimming pool on the sun deck, which is surrounded by sun pads. Aft of this deck is another lounge, bar and dining room.

This impressive design can be fitted with hybrid propulsion and will be able to achieve a maximum speed of 16 knots through two 1640 kW diesel engines alongside 6 knots with the electric auxiliary motors.