Both the interior and exterior of Slipstream were designed by Andrew Winch and the build was managed by the new construction team of Burgess. Powered by twin Caterpillar 2200hp engines, Slipstream can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots and cruises at 14.5 knots.

Slipstream can sleep 12 guests, served by a crew of 15, and she is available for charter through Burgess in the Mediterranean this summer with rates from €315,000 per week. Interested charter brokers can inspect Slipstream at the upcoming MYBA Charter Show in Genoa.