CMN, the leading French shipyard and member of the Abu Dhabi Mar Group, has announced their intentions to showcase latest designs and projects of the CMNLINE 65 by Andrew Winch Designs, the CMN 65m motor yacht Project One, and the 44m motor yacht Scorpio project, developed in co-operation with Bannenberg & Rowell.

Located in the air-conditioned Luxury & Lifestyle tent, CMN will be on Stand G1 from the 5th of April to April 8th this week.

The Superyachts.com team will be waiting with baited breath for the start of what has been coined the most important luxury event in Asia, so keep an eye out for Hainan updates across the week.