Monfalcone is perfectly equipped to meet the evolving needs of CNB - it’s flexible industrial capabilities are tailored to producing luxury yachts requiring high levels of customization. The dockside facility is also conveniently located on the Adriatic Sea, perfectly poised to serve CNB’s primarily Mediterranean-cruising customer base.

“This is undeniably an opportunity for CNB Yachts, which will be able to benefit from the know-how built up by the teams at Monfalcone,” CNB Yachts brand representative, Vincent Arnaud, has commented. This milestone development will further grant the company access to outstanding facilities designed specifically for luxury large units.

Fabrizio Iarrera, Managing Director of Monte Carlo Yachts, has added: “We are delighted to be welcoming the CNB Yachts’ sailing models to Monfalcone, because many of us are also passionate about sailing! We are committed to applying the same high standards as for our motor yachts to build these magnificent sailing yachts, for which we will capitalize on all the experience gained producing the exclusive superyachts developed by the Monte Carlo Yachts team.”

The arrival of CNB Yachts in Italy follows the decision by Groupe Beneteau to specialize its Bordeaux site in building large multihulls in response to significant market demand for such units. The group have sought to support the arrival of their new brands, whilst continuing to develop Lagoon - the world leader for catamaran cruisers.

Christophe Caudrelier, Managing Director Europe, Groupe Beneteau Boat Division, explains: “This realignment of activities in Bordeaux around multihull production will accelerate the increase in production capacity and bring operational efficiency improvements. The experience built up by the Monte Carlo Yachts team producing exclusive superyachts will support the absolute excellence of CNB’s sailing yachts.”

The modification of of activities at Construction Navale Bordeaux will commence after consulting with employee representatives, whilst CNB are set to move into the Monfalcone facility in a few months time. Exciting times for the burgeoning yacht group!