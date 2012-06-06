Co-Founder of Proteksan Turquoise Hayati Kamhi Dies
It is with great sadness that Proteksan Turquoise has announced the sudden and unexpected death of Hayati Kamhi, Co-Founder of the Turkish shipyard.
Hayati Kamhi, aged 62, joined with Mehmet Karabeyoglu over eighteen years ago to form what has become Turkey’s leading builder of luxury superyachts and is ranked in the top ten shipyards in the world.
Over the years Proteksan has launched a number of incredible vessels and has continuously pioneered luxury yacht building in Turkey since its debut launch of the 50m motor yacht Mosaique.