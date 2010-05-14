The Codecasa 50s is designed for performance, featuring sleek exterior styling and aggressive lines.

The superyacht concept is also an ideation of comfort, offering a wide aft sunbathing area and generous interior living spaces. Compared with the Codecasa 41s, the Codecasa 50s concept features increased height, width and length.



The yacht's main deck will hold the main saloon and spacious owner's cabin, which offers direct access to the yacht's fitness area. Luxurious guest cabins will be located on the lower deck.

The new Codecasa 50s is part of the Codecasa Open series and will boast spacious interiors with luxurious cabins, offering a high level of comfort onboard a large, agile performance yacht.