There are records of a Gianbattista Codecasa Shipwright in Viareggio in 1825, but it was Giovanni Battista Codecasa, one of the descendants of this Italian shipwright family, who founded the Codecasa shipyard in 1902.

There are records of a Gianbattista Codecasa Shipwright in Viareggio in 1825, but it was Giovanni Battista Codecasa, one of the descendants of this Italian shipwright family, who founded the Codecasa shipyard in 1902.