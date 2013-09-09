Codecasa Introduce Two New Superyachts

The launch of Framura 3 took place at the new Codecasa production facility, located in the Darsena dei Navicelli in Pisa, and marked a milestone for Codecasa’s sought-after sport range. Having now been delivered, Framura 3 joins the F75 at the head of the Codecasa fleet.

The exteriors have solid, aggressive and yet light and sinuous lines. The remarkable technical performances and the top speed of 28 knots, assured by the 3 MTU 16V 2000 M94 marine engines at 2600 HP each, coupled with two water jets and one booster by Kamewa, match with the absolute comfort thanks to a gyroscopic zero speed stabilizer system.

The Interiors are very airy and bright and they are featured by simple geometry combined with precious materials. All lines are clean and essential thanks to the deletion of any superfluous details, without losing anyway their richness and refinement.

Codecasa are also proudly introducing the 42m F75 Vintage motor yacht to the world after her recent delivery. The new flagship of the Vintage range has the same remarkable volume of the popular F73 model - composed of two spacious salons, four large guest cabins, one owner’s suite on the forward main deck and a number of fully equipped service areas throughout her three decks.

Her interior design, once again entrusted to the skilled hands of Franco and Anna Maria Dellarole, recalls the previous F73 hull in its lines as well as in the ivory finishing of the wood used for furniture and walls with certain styling differences almost creating a brand-new style of home on the water.