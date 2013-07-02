Codecasa Launch New 42 Vintage Superyacht Hull F75
The launch of the new Codecasa 42 Vintage Series Hull F75 took place at the yards facilities in Viareggio last week in the presence of exclusively invited guests and the Codecasa team.
The Codecasa 42 Vintage Series Hull F75 was developed by the yard itself, in collaboration with Arch, and is the second unit of the successful Vintage Series and the sister-ship of Hull F73.
Boasting remarkable volumes and an eye-catching design, the F75 is a tri-deck superyacht which is now on the water and will be able to cross the ocean in any weather and sea conditions in complete comfort.