Codecasa Launches Luxury Yacht Gazzella

While she may be ‘roughly’ 49.90 metres, Gazzella is a spacious seafaring yacht with a beam of around 10.20 metres and an external profile which is not only distinctive but an understated joy to behold.

Able to traverse up to 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots, this stable, simple and stylish superyacht can accommodate 12 guests on one owner’s suite and five guest cabins in, what one can only image to be, unparalleled luxury.

However, with all new launches details tend to emerge in phases, so we look forward to providing you an insight into the lifestyle on board Gazzella once she is delivered and enjoying a career on the water.