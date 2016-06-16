Using tried-and-tested methods of design and construction, Codecasa has introduced a new yacht to the water with interior styling by Tommaso Spadolini, who worked closely with the yard to create the ideal atmosphere on board. The light and natural tones of the interior boasts some of the finest wood, stone and fabric with an understated elegance which runs throughout the yacht.

While intimate details are still scare, the Codecasa 43 metre is equipped with two Caterpillar 3512C main engines (1.650 HP each at 1,800 rpm) and is able to reach a top speed of 16.5 knots in light displacement conditions as well as a range of 4,000 nautical miles at the cruising speed of 11 knots.

She can assure a comfortable cruising in any weather conditions, while the large exterior spaces and remarkable interior volumes - which are slightly under 500 tons GRT - add to the lifestyle experience on board.