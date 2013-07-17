Codecasa Launches Superyacht Framura 3

The launching took place at the new Codecasa production facility in the Darsena dei Navicelli in Pisa and is scheduled for delivery later this month. The Interiors were designed by Anna Maria and Franco Della Role, who for two years have been working closely with the Owner’s personal Interior Designer.

Framura 3 seems to be an excellent synthesis of opposites, both from the technical and architectonic point of view. The exteriors have solid and aggressive and yet light and sinuous lines. The remarkable technical performances and the top speed of 28 knots, assured by the 3 MTU 16V 2000 M94 marine engines, 2600 HP each, coupled with two water jets and one booster by Kamewa, match with the absolute comfort thanks to a SHIP DYNAMICS gyroscopic zero speed stabilizer system.

The Interiors are very airy and bright and they are featured by simple geometry combined with precious materials. All lines are clean and essential thanks to the deletion of any superfluous details, without losing anyway their richness and refinement.

In any areas the contrast between light and dark dominates: in the spacious salon on the main deck as well as in the dining room on the upper deck, in the Owner’s Suite as well as in the five Guests’ Cabins, the light colour of the oak wood opposes to the dark colour of the wengé wood and the neutral tones of the fabric and upholstering materials are wisely brightened up by isolated touches of more intense colors, giving the whole space the right strength.