Innovations go far beyond the slight size increase from the Codecasa 42. The Interiors of this yacht were designed by Tommaso Spadolini who, with the cooperation of the in-house technical staff, developed a totally new layout, designed on purpose for Hull F76 in particular.

One notable innovation is the full beam layout of the Owner’s Suite, located forward on the Main Deck as on the two Codecasa 42’s, but featuring larger spaces than on these two units, enabling to add also a private office inside the Owner’s apartment.

Larger and brighter hallways and a panoramic staircase connect the three interior decks. Bigger windows than the ones of the Codecasa 42 are the key features of all areas, from the Owner’s Suite up to the Main Deck and Bridge Deck salons.

Going up to the Bridge Deck, the Captain’s Cabin with its en-suite bathroom is adjacent the wheelhouse. On the Codecasa 43 Full Beam, therefore, the Captain has his own cabin in direct contact with the bridge and separate from the other four Crew cabins in the Lower Deck.

The shipyards designers’ skills did not overlook the exterior decks either and they did their best to make them even more comfortable and equipped: an exterior living area with sofas and tables has been created in the Portuguese Bridge forward the wheelhouse, obtaining an extremely private and reserved space, very useful when the yacht is moored at the dock. The Sun Deck is equipped with a Jacuzzi tub, installed far forward.

Able to reach a top speed of 16.5 knots in light displacement conditions and a range of 4,000 nautical miles at the cruising speed of 11 knots, the Codecasa 43 Full Beam –Vintage Series was engineered to become a milestone achievement for Codecasa Shipyards.

This small jewel of the sea, able to assure a safe and comfortable cruising in any weather and sea conditions, with interior volumes slightly under 500 tons GRT, remarkable exterior spaces, clean and elegant lines, reasonable consumptions, very high building standards is the next phase of the Codecasa evolution.