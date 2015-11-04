The first 50-metre vessel of Codecasa’s Vintage Series, the launch of M/Y Gazzella, Hull C121, followed the success of the first two yachts in the series – the 42-metre M/Y Magari, built in 2011, and the 42-metre M/Y Libra, built in 2013.

Boasting tidy and simple exterior lines, which are typical of the Vintage Series, Gazzella features a classic and traditional interior.

The Owner decided on a white hull and superstructure, while the interior contains lavish materials including mahogany wood and mahogany plume, plus marble flooring.



The main salon houses a mahogany wood coffee table with gilded details in front of a 65” television, while a mahogany wood dining table is decorated with maple wood inlays and is able to sit up to 12 people.

Other notable features include a sun deck that can be reached by elevator and has a large sunbathing area, a sitting area, a bar corner and a Jacuzzi.

In terms of performance, Gazzella can reach a top speed of 17.5 knots at light displacement and a range of about 5.000 nautical miles at 12 knots.