Codecasa are currently constructing a motor yacht featuring lines with a faintly retro aesthetic, co-existing with state-of-the-art technology. Built with the finest materials, the 42 Vintage motor yacht series offers the engineering and construction expertise of previous Codecasa yachts but with an intriguing d’antan style.

From an era which is not yet forgotten, this new motor yacht will be taking her inspiration from classic and traditional that recall the main features of vessels that have made the history of yachting, such as Moratti family’s mythic “Paraggina” or the equally legendary “Marlin”, owned by the Kennedys.

Like iconic classic yachts, the 42m Vintage series will be recognized by her captivating silohuette, marking new boundaries in classic luxury. As a reply to the slender profiles and sleek lines that have characterized the yachts of the last generation, Codecasa are combining a classic and sophisticated style with high-quality motor yacht engineering, due for launch in Summer 2011.

A new Codecasa 51 is also currently under construction in the Codecasa yards with delivery for Spring 2011. The naval architecture of this new construction, registered as hull C 116, is by Codecasa and their in-house architects Della Role, who are expected to study the interior design.

This full displacement oceangoing steel hull will be compliant to the MCA and Lloyd's requirements and, thanks to her 2 Caterpillar 3516B diesel marine engines, the boat will be able to reach the 17 knots of top speed.

A novelty in the design of the structure and among the Codecasa standards for this boat, is the presence of a sea balcony folding from the starboard bulwark of the forward Owner's suite. Very comfortable in her ample interior and exterior spaces, this vessel will accommodate up to 12/14 guests and 10 members of the crew.