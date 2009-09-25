This full service means the entire audio visual system will be able to be integrated with the vessels’ computer network and navigation system.

Amongst the features Telemar will install include fully integrated iPod docking stations throughout the yachts and autonomous cinema rooms with virtually unlimited choices of music, movies, and global satellite TV.

Control of the system will be via a customised touch screen on a personal remote control.

The F71 from Codecasa Yachts is a steel and aluminium super yacht with two Caterpillar 3516B engines and a maximum speed of 17 knots. She sleeps 14 guests in one owner’s suite and six guest cabins.

Hull C118 features the same construction and speed specifications as the F71 but has accommodations for 18 guests in one owner’s suite and eight guest cabins.

Telemar Yachting has previously worked with shipyards including Azimut, Benetti, Perini Navi, Feadship, and Lurssen.