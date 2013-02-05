These intriguing new shots were born out of the initiative to provide owners with up to date information on the daily status of the build and an accurate snapshot of what is happening in the yard as well as allowing technical management to produce a video of the entire build process.

Mr Pino Palumbo, the GM of the superyacht division Columbus Yachts, said that while the individual pictures are not particularly exciting, the resulting video is remarkable as it will capture the evolution of each yacht as if by magic.