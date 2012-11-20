The keel of the 65m, Hull # C04, is due to be laid before Christmas and the construction is scheduled to be completed in 2015. The shed is built to optimize the painting and interior outfitting activities which will be equipped with a high-tech smoke and dust control extraction plant. The 65m will be launched from the new shed on the shipyard’s 1500 ton floating dry-dock which, together with a 6000 ton dry-dock, is also available for refit work.

This is the third project on Columbus Yachts’ order books after the sale of the very successful Prima, the 54m Custom Classic sold out of the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show. In the wake of MY Prima’s success due to the design, quality of construction and the competitive pricing, Columbus Yachts received orders for A 55m Custom Classic and for the innovative, environmentally friendly 40m Custom Sport Hybrid respectively.