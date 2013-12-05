“Sport’ indicates the high performance of this Superyacht equipped with two diesel engines. Which will give a top speed of 23 Knots, with the ability to easily cruise at 18-20 knots.”

“Hybrid’ is because of her Green attitude. She is able to offer a completely new way of yachting, more conscious and respectful in caring of the environment.”

Currently available for sale, she sleeps ten guests in five staterooms with the owner's suite and study on the main deck, and accommodates seven crew members. With ample deck space, various sunning and dining arrangements and zero speed stabilizers, this unique 40m is RINA classed, LY2, Green Plus (Y), Hybrid Propulsion (Y) and AUT CCS (Y) compliant.

Launched on September 4th 2013, the 40s Hybrid is an exciting superyacht with distinctive style. Click here for more information on her launch.