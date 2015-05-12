The challenge of the team was to present an aggressive style without losing the pleasure of being on board. This was achieved with the support of some aesthetically attractive elements able to create some free volumes at the same time.

The Oceanic Coupé line is unique in its design, the large spaces available onboard are usually expected on displacement yachts with classic lines. Now, through Vafiadis & Associates vision in yacht design, and the Columbus Yachts building skills, those spaces also belong to sportive and innovative yachts.

The Oceanic Coupé line was developed from an innovative architecture concept, using unusual proportions and few but sharp traits which give a unique personality and determination to a clean and pure design. The first two models of the series are the 45m and the 50m. Both of them designed to be all-aluminum, semi-displacement yachts and can be defined as “Crossover".

On both models the Owner’s cabin is on the Main deck, located on the bow area, whereas the guests are in the middle of the Lower deck, in 4 luxurious cabins which have the possibility to be individually converted in Gym, Spa, or cinema, if required.

To show off the modularity of the GAP, the Galley is settable both on the Main Deck and in the Crew area, leaving more space to the Owner or to extra staterooms. Two salons at the Main and Upper Decks are very important for their different features: the first one is intended to be more formal whereas the second one is thought for relax. Moreover, the Upper Deck can become a unique "Open Space” when the Captain’s cabin is located on the Lower Deck – displaying a very effective layout as the big Beach House located close to the Beach Club, without any variation of level.