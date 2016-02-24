This is the first Columbus Yacht sold to a US client - introduced by Allied Marine’s Superyacht Division - who has now decided to act as brand ambassador for the builder in the Americas through a long term collaboration.

The Owner has chosen to introduce Columbus Yachts’ new 40 metre Hybrid Model to the U.S. thanks to its ease in customisation when it came to completely tailor the layout and style. This is a concept design developed by Giuseppe Palumbo and his team with the aims of achieving the highest possible customisation without affecting build time.

The 40S Hybrid, a semi-displacement all-aluminum yacht, was first presented in 2014. Powered by an advanced hybrid propulsion package. She combines high performance, with a maximum speed of 20kts, with reduced environmental impact. In Diesel Electric mode she is able to cruise quietly using only her diesel electric motors.

Before relocating to the U.S., the Columbus 40SH will cruise the Mediterranean for the summer season.