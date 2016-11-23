The contract was signed for the Italian shipyard to design and build a superyacht (dubbed Columbus Classic 80m) which spans five decks with a harmonious, simple profile and discreet volumes; ultimately drawing soft and stylish elements to create an elegant yacht on the water.

Glass is due to play an essential role in the yacht, and is widely used as a design and architectural element with large windows and glass embankments.

Columbus Yachts are already building a 70 metre Oceanic superyacht, which was recently pieced together in public and revealed the size and stylistic capabilities of the Italian yard.

This fully-custom projects brings a bespoke new edge to the shipyard, and with more details soon to be released, this could become a brand defining project.

Stay tuned for more information on the Columbus Classic 80m as we’ll be bringing you updates as and when they emerge.