The Hydro Tec-designed project takes a “less is more” approach, featuring crisp lines and classic proportions, fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and frameless glass railings. The result will be an elegant aesthetic that pays homage to the bygone era of ocean liners.

The layout of Columbus Classic 120m is designed to provide guests with immediate access to the sea - a feat that is achieved through the huge beach club aft. This is certainly one of the vessel’s standout areas, also offering a spa, gym, bathing platforms and two stacked pools with a waterfall drawing water from above to below.

Just forward of the beach club is the tender garage, which houses two 12m tenders, a RIB and an array of toys such as jet skis and sea-bobs. The garage area also doubles as a diving room, where all diving equipment is kept and catered to.

Another standout onboard this Columbus Classic is the al fresco area on the aft main deck - a glorious space offering a bar and an 11m pool. The boat’s stunning outdoor areas are further enhanced by the main deck beach club lounge, where an ample veranda provides comfortable seating areas and a fully equipped bar/kitchen for guest service.

The yacht’s interior will be just as impressive, able to accommodate 22 guests in 10 cabins located forward on the main deck, with the 260 square-metre Owner suite situated on the above deck. The Owner’s apartment further includes a private office, a beauty room and a massage room, not to mention the outdoor lounge with private jacuzzi just forward of the cabin.

The 120m will also be a vessel of utmost performance capability, with a round bilge steel hull, bulbous bow and an aluminium superstructure powered by 7 generators giving a combined power of about 10 MW. This will give her a top speed of up to 20 knots, and a range of 7.000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 16 knots. Zero speed stabilization will be provided by four fins, two retractable.

This Columbus Classic 120m will truly be a specimen of unrivalled comfort and performance, and forecasts great things for the future of giga yacht building at Columbus Yachts. We look forward to hearing more about her construction!