“This is an extremely exciting time for our company and we look forward to showing our new visual identity in person and alongside our sister-yard MB92 Barcelona at the Monaco Yacht Show,” says Ben Mennem, founder of Compositeworks and managing director of MB92 La Ciotat. “We have discovered over the course of the last year that each of us has many strengths and we have worked hard to combine them. We are confident that our clients will instantly feel the positive effects of our new group status whether that be a larger pool of expertise or improved health and safety. Our goal together is simply excellence and the highest client satisfaction.”

The new visual identity will retain its iconic blue colour to remind clients of the proud history and high quality of Compositeworks. The shape of the logo was inspired by the shape of France, highlighting the advantages of its southern location near the Mediterranean. La Ciotat will also be the site for a future 4,000-tonne ship lift for which MB92 La Ciotat has submitted a proposal.

Pepe García-Aubert, president of the MB92 Group, remarked, “We are very proud to be expanding our brand which enables us to be closer to our clients and offer them better services. We now have two extraordinary facilities at our disposal and, above all, a team of 250 staff who are professional, experienced and totally committed to providing our clients with an excellent refit experience.”

The MB92 Group, which is an umbrella group for both MB92 Barcelona and MB2 La Ciotat, has stated that it will continue to provide only the highest quality services to its clients and that the acquisition of Compositeworks will only serve to heighten its expertise and commitment to local projects.

The 138-metre superyacht Rising Sun, one of the top 10 largest yachts in the world, which was built by Lurssen in 2004, is undergoing work at the MB92 La Ciotat shipyard, with further details remaining confidential.