Designed by Reymond Langton Design, the graceful Viatoris was built for an experienced yachtsman and repeat client of the yard. Built to the highest Northern European standards, she features the finest luxury interiors from Diana Yacht Design and marks the arrival of a new yard on the market.

Furthermore to the milestone launch for the yard, Conrad has reserved the expertise of building Viatoris to create a semi-custom model to continue production and build on their new position in the superyacht market.

Built with a robust steel hull and a light aluminum superstructure, we worked with the most trusted specialists, consultants, and surveyors, using only the best equipment available. The result is a luxury yacht that can safely, efficiently, and comfortably cross the Atlantic while being operated by a relatively small crew.

World-class quality has been the guiding theme throughout this vessel, and the interior design and finishings are no different. Designed in close cooperation with the owner, the interiors boast the finest materials and elegant yet understated design details, which are both aesthetic and functional with decor imbued with Europe’s top design houses in London, Milan, and Paris.

We look forward to bringing you more from the ongoing career of Viatoris as she embarks on a career across the water following her debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.