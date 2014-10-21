The ceremony for the steel and aluminum full displacement yacht took place at the Marina di Carrara shipyard in Italy and was attended by the owner and his family.

During the event, the coin – an important emblem of every full displacement yacht and traditionally welded on the yacht’s keel – was instead welded directly on the bulb.

Francesco Carbone, Vice President of Admiral, said: “We are particularly proud to celebrate a new construction for an Owner and a family we have known for years and with whom we have a true respect relationship.

“Admiral C Force 50 has a unique design which won’t pass unnoticed in the most exclusive ports of the Mediterranean sea and in the Caribbean starting from 2016.”

Designed by Uniellé in cooperation with the Group Centro Stile, Admiral C Force 50 can accommodate up to 14 Guests in two VIP cabins, 3 Guests cabins and the Owner’s suite, as well as 9 people crew.

The Admiral C Force series is billed as introducing a new superyacht concept, where space, comfort, natural light and security combine with a captivating design, excellent performance and cutting edge technologies.