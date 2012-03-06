Executed under the management of Yacht Marine Ltd, with naval architecture and design by Ginton Naval Architects and interior design from Guido de Groot Design, the construction of this new 40m sloop has almost reached the completion stages of the hull structure with the aluminium following suit.

Built to RINA commercial classification, Extreme’s steel hull has been designed to minimize resistance, and the keel is “semi-fin keel” to allow simple docking. The spade rudders are located behind two 40’’ Variprop propellers to reduce resistance under sail.

Jaron Ginton has designed a sloop based on principals of simplicity, reducing the amount of masts, stays, winches, etc. and a high mast of 52m mast in order to maintain enough power from the sail.

The interior spaces, designed by Guido de Groot, were supplied with big windows for ample daylight and provide enviable view of the ocean. There are six guest rooms accommodating 12 guests.

The exterior area and interior area were designed to merge seamlessly. The combination of the light oak, the dark lacquered oak, small mirrors, stained floors with white holly and the leather detailing create a carefully composed space. The staircase in the middle of the salon is a beautifully designed eye catcher and a focal point in the design.