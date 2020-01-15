The project will see completion of its interior installation at its new home in Pendik, as well as outfitting and top coat paint application. NB66 will boast a sleek and elegant exterior design by A. Valliceilli & C. Yacht Design, a collaboration borne from an exquisite balance between hull and superstructure. Meanwhile, renowned UK-based designer Ken Freivokh will complete her interior styling, opting for a look that maximises the use of natural light will large windows in the salons, dining room and cabins.

Despite having six decks, Vallicelli has achieved an extremely streamlined appearance on the superstructure of this new build; a remarkable feat for a yacht of its length. “Visually, the decks decrease progressively towards the aft end creating a profile with strong diagonal lines that create harmony between the superstructure shapes and the hull,” explains the designer.

On the interior, connectivity between decks and key internal socialising and entertainment spaces has been held sacrosanct. “The idea is to achieve a layout that has complete integration between the decks and key internal spaces— with everything designed to maximise the continuity of the yacht’s lines as well as long sightlines,” says Ken Freivokh. The result of this has been to give an appearance to NB66 of being even larger than she already is, making her a truly elegant floating mansion.

NB66 will be fitted with all of the exceptionally lavish features of a superyacht of the highest stature, including an on-board gym, steam room and outdoor cinema, as well as a 7m pool and elevator linking the garage to bridge deck. A touch-and-go helipad completes the upper deck forward, while the yacht will offer generous accommodation for up to 14 guests in her 6 cabins and stylish owner’s suite.

NB66 joins an already sizeable in-construction fleet of yachts in the 70m+ market by the Turkish shipyard, including another 75m project in collaboration with Vallicelli, as well as an 81m project with Vitruvius exterior design.