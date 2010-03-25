With the recent announcement of the sale of 15 patrol boats to the Indian Navy alongside the sale of the new custom 50m superyacht, CNC are expanding and developing at an impressive rate.

The 5000 Fly is the product of years of experience gained from building both luxury and military yachts. The 5000 Fly was designed to be able to cross the Atlantic through an economical fuel consumption rate, hitting just 200 litres an hour at 12 knots but with the option to increase speeds up to 30kts, making the Fly 5000 a seriously versatile superyacht.

She can carve through the water when using her two brand new MTU model engines, wielding 2 x 5.300 HP. The superyacht’s hull and superstructure are constructed using the high quality composite Glass Kevlar® with carbon reinforcement making her light and fast for a 50m who offers a four decks and 500m2 of living space, customised to the client’s exact specification.

Designer and architect Jean-Pierre Fantini, well respected in the yacht design industry, has taken creative control of the design, clearly enhancing the yacht's impressive performance with enviable comfort and luxury. With the yacht now under construction and due for delivery around 2011, the lucky owner will be getting the keys to their very own maritime masterpiece in time for the Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows.