The 50 metre has been designed as a fast and transatlantic superyacht, capable of crossing the Atlantic in 10 days.

Her exterior profile exhibits a perfectly-designed V shaped hull which is the largest ever created by infusion process. Its design ensures exceptional marine qualities even in rough seas, constructed by the wealth of knowledge Couach has accumulated from its experience in military builds

Amongst her highlights are new generation MTU 20V 4000 M93 engines which allow her to hit a top speed of 30 knots and achieve a range of 4000 miles at 14 knots.

Her upper deck is also capable of being converted into a helipad when needed, taking full advantage of her 500-square metres of onboard living space.

In order to house the super yacht and accommodate the launch of the 5000 Fly, a new 4400-square metre warehouse and launching ramp on the shipyard’s Gujan Mestras site has been specifically created.