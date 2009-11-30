Couach 5000 Fly to feature interiors by Jean Pierre Fantini
When French shipyard Chantier Naval Couach launches hull number one of its 5000 Fly series in 2011 it will sport interior design by French Designer Jean Pierre Fantini.
The Couach 5000 Fly is powered by twin MTU 20V 4000 M93 engines which allow her to reach an impressive maximum speed of 30 knots while achieving a range of over 4,000 nautical miles at 14 knots and keeping fuel consumption under 200l/h at 12 knots.
Currently there are two models of the 5000 Fly under construction, and the first is expected to leave the shed in March 2011.
