The Couach 5000 Fly is powered by twin MTU 20V 4000 M93 engines which allow her to reach an impressive maximum speed of 30 knots while achieving a range of over 4,000 nautical miles at 14 knots and keeping fuel consumption under 200l/h at 12 knots.

Currently there are two models of the 5000 Fly under construction, and the first is expected to leave the shed in March 2011.