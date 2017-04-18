2017 is turning out to be a busy year for the Couach shipyard, as it delivers the latest 44.8-metre 4400 FAST FLY as well as launching a 23-metre cruiser. Launched at the end of 2016, the fully custom, fast-planing 44.8-metre 4400 FAST FLY was delivered to her owners in time to make the most of the upcoming summer season.

This model is a high-point in the evolution of Couach Yachts, who brought together a composite hull and fibreglass design to create a flybridge yacht ideal for island cruising or entertaining on board.

“The most rewarding element of this project is the quality of finish that we have been able to achieve,” commented Couach’s CEO Walter Ceglia. “At Couach, we constantly strive to progress, to make each project the best that it can be. We are always looking to renew and improve our yachts.”

The unique, fully customised yacht is the sister ship to 49.5m M/Y La Pellegrina and 49.3m M/Y Belongers. Tailoring the yacht’s interior was a particular focus for the project, which features a combination of exceptional materials including bronze, oak, treated leathers, engraved glass, engraved marble, Dacryl® with copper inlay, and metallic resin. Many decorative elements were created specifically for the yacht, hand in hand with the client and the captain.

The Project Coordinator for the yacht, Jean Yves Corvisier, said on her completion: “This yacht benefits from the experience of her two big sisters. I believe that the 4400 FLY is the apotheosis of what we are able to accomplish at Couach. From a design and decoration point of view, as much as from an innovation and technology point of view, an enormous amount has been achieved.”

Couach also announced the launch of a sporty 23-metre, fast-planing yacht today, featuring a composite hull, superstructure and flybridge. The 2300 FLY model remains one of the most popular in the shipyard’s stable, and the latest launch continues its legacy.