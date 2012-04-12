The new Couach 5000 Fly superyacht has become a highly anticipated launch from the shipyard. Now, featuring bold lines true to the shipyard's military origins, the wait is over.

La Pellegrina hit the water in the bay of Arcachon this week as 3,000 people who came especially to witness this great event looked on in awe. Entirely built in Glass Kevlar® with Carbon ® reinforcement by infusion process, this 495GT vessel only weighs 290T and is able to cruise in amazing comfort at 28kts in heavy sea conditions.

The exterior lines are designed by Couach and the interior is signed by the talented Designer Jean Pierre Fantini. Final delivery to her owner is scheduled for the last week of May in the port of St Tropez, during which the Shipyard will organize a three day private preview for both clients and brokers.

The yacht will start its Charter season in July 2012 and will then be showcased during the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2012. Hulls no 2 and 3 are already in production for delivery in 2013 and 2014.