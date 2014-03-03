The owner of the second 5000 Fly had an impact on the design of this unique and distinctive 49.9m motor yacht, creating an extension to the upper deck for 14 guests as well as a private area of 100 sqm on the flybridge by extending the bridge canopy.

This semi-custom range was completely changed to fit the owner’s requests while the yard kept the high-grade engineering systems on board to maintain balance and performance.

This transatlantic motor yacht is equipped with two 5226 HP MTU engines which provide a maximum speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.