Couach Launches New 2600 FLY

Unveiled on the Arcachon Bay on the southwest coast of France, the new 2600 Fly is billed as a compact, homogeneous and functional yacht, designed for both on-board pleasure and sailing performance.

Yhe yachts features several hallmarks that have established Couach’s reputation, including a deep V-shaped planing hull, composite materials, speed, stability and agility, and shaft line propulsion.

Particular among the yacht's features created by in-house designer Franck Reynaud are stylistic effects such as the bow layout, which is uncommon on a deep V-shaped hull, as well as the flying bridge layout and the large sliding side doors that open the lounge onto the sea.

The new 2600 FLY is set for its worldwide premiere at the Cannes Boat Show in September.