The innovative aspect of this new unit is the level of comfort it obtains thanks to the introduction of SilentCab and VRS (Vibraton Reducton System) technology.

Couach hulls, already renowned for their unequalled sea keeping qualities, make each cruise a genuine experience where safety, power and fluidity prevail.

The comfort on board Belongers is a remarkable point that makes this yacht exceptional. The outer layer of Belongers, very similar to La Pellegrina (a COUACH 5000 FLY #01), in all reality hides a major technical revolution. Faced with the challenge of a particularly demanding owner, COUACH has completely revisited the design of its 5000 FLY to meet the level of comfort required (in terms of noise and vibrations), both moored and at sea.

Developed by Couach’s R&D department following an exhaustive study carried out in conjunction with the VAN KAPELEN acoustics expertise agency, the exclusive suspension system SilentCab consists of disengaging the cabins from the source of vibrations. As if suspended, the cabins are isolated from the noises and vibrations caused particularly by the generators and engines.

VRS skilfully complements SilentCab by providing an adequate and systematic response to vibrations generated by all the on-board systems. The complexity of vibration phenomena on the different navigation regimes and the interactions between different materials makes it necessary to establish a model and to analyse each parameter. It is the shipyard’s capacity to both take all these parameters and their interfaces into account and to implement a mix of preventive or corrective measures that makes it possible to achieve the performances obtained.