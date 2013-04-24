Read online now
Couach Launches Superyacht Noé

By Ben Roberts

Couach has today launched the fourth superyacht in the 28m Open series Noé.

Noé is a characteristic Couach superyacht through and through and a vessel which holds the seaworthiness and manoeuvrability which has shaped the reputation of the yard since its inception.

Powered by two MTU 16V2000 M93 engines Noé can reach a top speed of 38 knots, and provides a cruising speed of 27 knots. Offering ample space and comfort on board alongside a naturalistic interior design throughout, Noé can accommodate 8 guests in 4 cabins; consisting of an owner’s suite, a spacious VIP and two twin cabins.

The Yacht will be delivered to the Owner at the end of April, a faithful customer of the Couach shipyard.

