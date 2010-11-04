Signed to a Russian Industrial, the 50m Couach Superyacht has confirmed the French shipyards position in the prestigious superyacht builders sector. The Fly 5000 is an exceptional yacht which features a hull and superstructure made entirely from glass, kevlar and reinforced carbon.

The second sale of the Fly 5000 is the culmination of five years work from all of the construction teams and reinforces the brand in the sector of the construction of luxury tailor made yachts. The Fly 5000 superyacht includes the technical experience acquired by over 50 years in patrol military, work boats and high performance yacht building.

Fabrice Vial, Owner of Construction and Chairman of the Board of Surveillance, and Mr Eric Robert Peillard, President of the society concluded: “we are delighted with this commercial success occurred in a still difficult market context demonstrates the vitality of our site, the recognition of its know-how and the commitment of the entire technical and commercial teams.”

Spanning 50 metres and boasting 4 spacious decks, the Couach 5000 Fly features generous interior space over 500m2. This superyacht, whose hull is currently under construction, is due for delivery to her owner in July 2012.