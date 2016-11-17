The three ranges styled by Espen Øino include the fast flybridge Timeless Collection (from 20-40m), the open Super Sport Collection (from 20-40m) and the custom Super Yacht Collection (over 40 metres).

“It is a privilege and an honour to be working with such a prestigious name as Espen Øino for these three new Couach yacht lines,” comments Walter Ceglia, CEO of Couach. “When I met Espen, I felt he and his team were perfectly matching our culture, our style and our dream for Couach, it has been a very exciting time for the company, introducing new and distinctive yachts to our offering, both from our in-house designers as well as the world-renowned team at Espen Øino International."

The Timeless Collection (seen above) will include six fast flybridge yacht models between 20 and 40 metres, each representing reinvention of the brand. The size range of the Timeless Collection allows yacht owners to embrace the sweet spot between experiencing the luxury of a superyacht, through design features and on-board crew, while maintaining a closeness to the water that can be lost on larger vessels.

“With a smaller yacht, you need to be more self-disciplined in your design work, and make it more purposeful; every centimetre counts," explains Espen Øino. "It is as exciting – if not more exciting – than designing a very large superyacht because you can personally relate better to the vessels. You can imagine yourself enjoying being onboard, including driving the yacht yourself.”

“When creating the look for the Timeless Collection, we wanted to draw upon the historically strong identity that Couach had between the 1970s and 1990s; to bring back something that was distinctive and instantly recognisable with strong, meaningful lines,” commented Espen Øino, “Although this new design is very elegant, it reflects the series purpose of Couach’s non-yachting vessels.”

Along Espen Øino's Timeless Collection, the Super Sport Collection and the Super Yacht Collection are the in-house designed Mediterranean Collection and the Lounge Collection, all due to be released in full soon.