Situated amongst the luxurious surroundings of Cannes, the first show in the boating season is Europe’s leading in-water yachting event. The Festival exhibits the best of the best in pleasure yachting, drawing all of the biggest names in the industry to showcase their new models. Its 42nd edition will transform the Bay of Cannes into a glittering hive of activity, showcasing the best selection of yachts up to 55-metres, perfect for first time buyers into the superyacht industry.

The event will be split between Vieux Port and Port Pierre Canto, with the former playing host to the latest models and debut launches from shipyards and the latter acting as a dedicated brokerage area. In a new development for 2019, Port Pierre Canto will see a new section installed to showcase monohull and multihull sailing yachts.

Last year, 542 exhibitors from leading yards stormed the shores of Cannes. One of the most innovative world premieres was the debut of the Silent 55, the first transatlantic solar-electric production catamaran. Amongst the largest yachts in show were 50m ISA M/Y Liberty, 50m Overmarine M/Y Rush, 45m Miss Tor M/Y Fathom, 43.9m Crescent Yachts M/Y Mucho Mas and 44m Heesen M/Y Kijo.

This year, more prospective buyers and charterers are expected to descend to the heart of the French Riviera than ever before to admire the fleet of world-class yachts, with representatives from world-class shipyards and brokerage firms on hand to aid with tours.

Since its establishment in 1997, the Cannes Yachting Festival has attracted hundreds of yachts to the city each year, ranging from motor yachts and sailing yachts to multihulls, tenders and day boats. With many of them making their global debuts, it is not a show to be missed.