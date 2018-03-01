Since strolling up and down the docks of English Harbor at the Antigua Charter Show back in December, we’ve been awaiting the island’s second most anticipated event of the year. News from the event has announced 75 entries already hailing from over 15 countries; all taking part in the sailing showcase.

Many returning vessels are venturing to compete for the Lord Nelson Trophy, while those who wish to simply spectate can take in Antigua and Barbuda’s extensive list of charms. From Falmouth Harbor, visitors can explore the ancient sites, or settle down for sleepy rum cocktails before attending an afternoon prize-giving.

As the itinerary is announced, we’ve learnt that the Peters & May Round Antigua Race will kick off proceedings on Saturday, April 28 where five days of competitive racing off the rugged south coast of Antigua will follow.

Nevertheless, the Antigua races aren’t all about speed. For those wanting a touch of glamour, the island style opening ceremony and parades at Antigua Yacht Club ensure racing is well-rewarded.

While Antigua Sailing Week is considered one of the Caribbean's most prestigious regattas with 145 yachts participating in 2017, the second annual Antigua to Bermuda race is another occasion not to be missed.

Starting May 9th it ensures a month of Caribbean sailing events for every sailor’s calendar and the guarantee that this small island will be a hub of activity until the season’s end.