First established in 1965, they have grown in scope and scale and their continuing maturity was recently in evidence when they unveiled an eagerly awaited 40-metre motoryacht called Solaris.

During the recent 2014 Monaco Yacht Show, we sat down with Cristina Oddone of the newly opened Princess Yachts Monaco office to find out more about Solaris and to hear about Princess Yachts’ ambitions for even further growth.

“Solaris is a wonderful boat, an amazing boat, you should see her. She has six cabins plus a gym. She is semi-custom because you have a private deck for the owner. We have many visitors, it’s been very welcome,” Ms Oddone told us.

So what can she tell us about the recent opening of Princess Yachts’ Monaco office, which is located just a stone’s throw from the principality’s lavish new Yacht Harbour.

“Princess Yachts Monaco is located in a very strategic position, very close to the new Yacht Club and just in front of the bigger yachts. We wanted to find a very good place and I think we have the best place in Monaco,” she said.

“It’s going to achieve very good results because being international we obviously have a lot of international clients, and Monaco is very dynamic. It’s a very dynamic market and I’m sure we will achieve good results.

You can watch the full video interview with Ms Oddone above this article.