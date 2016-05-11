The CRN 135 is the second largest yacht ever built at the shipyard; falling only just short of the 80 metre Chopi Chopi.

With an exterior profile from Studio Zuccon International Project, engineering from the CRN team and an interior by Laura Sessa, this is an exciting new five deck project taking Italian pedigree to a new level.

Able to accommodate 12 guests in 5 VIP cabins and the Master Suite -alongside 39 crew members - this yacht holds spectacular volumes, open spaces and encompasses the Italian style in a sleek design.

The CRN 135 is scheduled for launch in 2017, and is in construction beside the 74 metre CRN 131 and a 50 metre Supercornero. We look forward to bringing you more updates as they emerge.