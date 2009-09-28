The innovative designs seek to combine the trademark style and elegance of Riva with the technical expertise, naval architecture and construction ability of the Ancona-based CRN.

The first model of the new line is a 68 metre motor yacht recently revealed at the Monaco Yacht Show with clean clines. Following in is wake will be a 50 metre model.

The yacht collection draws its inspiration from Riva’s current range of luxury vessels and focuses on modern, innovative solutions while still managing to bare a slight resemblance to past models born from the historical relationship between Riva and CRN.

It was a desire to service an increasing demand for top-quality megayachts of unique and unmistakable design that drove the partnership to fruition.

Chairman and Founder of the Ferretti Group Norberto Ferretti said the union was an excellent example of how the different brands of the Group can work together.

“This project shows, once again, how all the Group brands can efficiently contribute to a project which is unique on the global nautical scene, focusing on the different features and distinctiveness of each one," he said.

CRN and Riva first collaborated in 1970 when Carlo Riva signed a partnership with CRN for the construction of megayachts designed by the Carlo Riva Yacht Division.

A 27 and 30 metre Vespucci model were launched between 1970 and 1978 and five motor yachts under 24 metres from the Marco Polo series were also delivered.