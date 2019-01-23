The CRN facility in Ancona this week announced plans for the 70m custom yacht project, whose design will prioritise a suave charm befitting its ‘Made in Italy’ origins. The impeccable craftsmanship of CRN and the graceful design of Andrea Vallicelli and Alessandro Nazareth will come together to create a harmonious, fluid and beautiful vessel.

This distinctive aura is channelled in a slender outward profile. The yacht’s exterior benefits from a horizontal line inscribed from the bow to the transom, which lends the overall composition an impression of satisfying fluidity. This flowing aspect is a hallmark aesthetic of CRN, whose decorative initiative lingers in the artful lines of the side gunwales, forward canopies and glass railings.

The five-deck construction of She means an array of outdoor areas, which in turn serve indoor spaces with a glorious expanse of natural light. The 70m will constitute the ideal vessel for an owner wishing to spend long periods at sea, who seeks a close and intimate connection with the ocean.

Stefano De Vivo, CRN Chief Commercial Officer, had the following to say about the She concept: “She is a new design of considerable potential, defined by her flexibility, sophistication of line and generous interior and exterior spaces devised by Vallicelli Design in what is proving a highly satisfactory partnership. We are hard at work on various projects, starting with the new 70m vessel for which we now have a signed contract, as recently announced.”

Andrea Vallicelli of Vallicelli design added: “Working with CRN is always an exciting challenge, and this project is no exception. As the yacht’s name suggests, the softness and delicacy of feminine forms have strongly inspired this design and its fluid, elegant lines.”

At once feminine and powerful, She will undoubtedly be a singular feat of design, and we look forward to reporting her launch.