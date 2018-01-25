Starting life in the Ancona yard, hull 138 is born to a winning combination of creative minds. Not only do CRN hail as Feretti Group’s large yacht experts, but the shipyard dates back to 1963 with a heritage that remains 100% Italian.

With the new project developed by CRN’s engineering department, it will now join three other vessels currently in build: a 50m, to be launched in February this year, a 79m, and 62m; proof that the shipyard are swiftly expanding their fleet.

However, the 62m is not all Italian. Designed in close cooperation with the design firm, Omega Architects (by Frank Laupman), the exterior concept - characterised by sporty and sleek exterior lines - demonstrates a Dutch style that’s become definitive of Omega.

Nevertheless, on the inside, it’s back to the Med. Previously working for the likes of Benetti, well-versed Italian architecture and design firm Pulina DNA are to be left in charge of interiors.

Announcing the sale earlier this week, we now look forward to welcoming a number of CRN superyachts onto the water and will be following the 62m's journey as it comes to light. We wish both the shipyard and owner a smooth journey from shed to sea!