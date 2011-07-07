Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman of CRN and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of the Ferretti group, led the press conference along with Luca Boldrini, Brand Manager of CRN and Gianni Zuccon, Architect of the new Dislopen range.

The Dislopen range is a new, innovative creation by CRN that stands for “displacement open vessel” and focuses on its 46m, 52m and 62m high performance open yachts designed with the comfort and space of large displacement yachts. The line is promised to be very sleek with a trans-Atlantic range.



The Dislopen range focuses on maximised interior and outdoor space, flexibility and functionality, distinguishing the line from other superyachts as “floating palaces”. Gianni Zuccon noted that the Dislopen range is a system that defines “an entirely new landscape” of superyachts. He stressed the importance of architecture and clean lines melded with comfort to ease of use for the owner.

Each superyacht in the Dislopen range will have four to five decks with a master suite and five VIP cabins. The upper deck – called the ship owner’s bridge – of each model will be exclusively dedicated to the master suite while the VIP cabins will be situated on the main deck.

Although a price was not mentioned for the range, Luca Boldrini, Brand Manager of CRN, indicated that the cost of building a superyacht from the Dislopen range would be competitive at 15-20% less than any comparatively sized tri-deck yachts currently being built by other yards.

Lamberto Tacoli closed the conference noting that he would like to see CRN known as a “human centred shipyard” in the coming years. He also mentioned that there would be two new deliveries of 40m and 60m CRN yachts in next few weeks.