CRN Delivers 79m M/Y 135

Following her launch earlier this year in March, the superyacht is now on her way to her owner, whose wishes have been perfectly fulfilled in the embodiment of the new flagship.

The 135 is the fruit of a new collaboration between Zuccon International Project on the exteriors and Laura Sessa on the interior design. From start to finish the project was accomplished by a team of nearly 200 professionals and specialists combining their arts and experience to perfect this new 79 metre vessel.

Her striking, crisp exteriors are composed of clean and clear lines in a tri-deck layout, and she will house room for up to 12 guests in her luxurious cabins. She is a fully custom steel and aluminium build, with expansive socialising and lounge spaces on each deck for her guests to enjoy.

The yard has confirmed that her new owner was selective and determined in their wishes to create their dream yacht, and CRN has of course delivered on this in characteristic style.

The announcement comes in what has already been an extremely impressive year for the Italian yard, who joined the Ferretti Group at the turn of the century and already boasts an impressive 4 fully custom yachts under construction.

CRN can currently count in its 'in construction' roster the 62m CRN M/Y 137, whose launch is anticipated later this year, as well as another 62m M/Y 138, the 70m M/Y 139 and the 60m M/Y 141.

The 135 will be making her debut later this September at the Monaco Yacht Show, where she is expected to cause quite some ripples in the industry and is certain to be a showstopping highlight of the event.