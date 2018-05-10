CRN Delivers Masterpiece Superyacht Latona

Bringing to reality the desires of an owner who's dedication has produced the outstanding outcome of M/Y Latona marrys a close collaboration between CRN’s engineering and interiors design departments with the credible design firm Zuccon International Project.

Skilfully crafted details from her five wide decks, with M/Y Latona stands out from the crowd with a perfect balance between the sleek lines of the hull, the streamlined bow, and the spacious interior volumes that expand across 50-metres. On-board, a series of innovative design solutions implemented by the shipyard make it possible for the owner and his guests to fully enjoy constant contact with the sea.

Thanks to M/Y Latona's wide, ceiling-high windows, a balcony and terrace which can be opened when the boat is at anchor, the navigation experience is unprecedented. Moreover, what makes this yacht truly unparalleled, is the exclusive tender bay that converts a purely technical environment into an open-air living area that perfectly integrates into the beach club, so that guests can enjoy convivial moments both indoors and outdoors.

M/Y Latona will make her world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show 2018 and we can't wait to see her.